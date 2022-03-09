The Animation Guild Expresses Disappointment With How The Walt Disney – The Hamden Journal

The Animation Guild’s Executive Board and QueerTAG Committee posted a response to social media regarding Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek and his lack of action or statement condemning Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“It is disheartening that Disney, one of the world’s most successful brands with massive resources and a global platform, failed to take any action to help prevent the passage of this bill,” said the group. “It is one thing to say that you ‘unequivocally stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities.’ It’s quite another for you to stand silent while this scurrilous piece of homophobic legislation passes.”

Disney employees at various levels and celebrities are speaking out against the company especially after reports the company donated money to politicians sponsoring the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

I am a LGBT animation writer at Disney and this is why I want the company I love to take a stand against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. #DisneySayGay #DisneyDoBetter pic.twitter.com/n8g0kgTkKf — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) March 6, 2022

Creator of former Disney show The Owl House, Dana Terrace made a statement as well. The children show, which was undeniably Queer, was left in limbo after season two by Disney. Fans, nor Terrace were given a reason why. On Feb 10, 2022, Terrace announced the show was coming back to the Disney channel, but now she has this to deal with.

I’m fucking tired of making Disney look good so WHO’S READY FOR ANOTHER ✨CHARITY LIVESTREAM✨ MARCH 13th!!! More details to come. 🏳️‍🌈 #dontsaygay #disneydobetter pic.twitter.com/1MtumvjfB0 — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) March 7, 2022

The Florida Senate passed the harmful legislation by five votes. In the bill, teachers are banned from talking about LGBTQ+ related content or topics from Kindergarten through third grade “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”