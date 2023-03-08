The Animated Series’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Haylie Duff is the latest Napoleon Dynamite alumnus to join the cast of animated blockchain pilot Cyko KO.

She will reunite with Jon Heder, Tina Majorino, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries on the pilot, which is now called Cyko KO: The Animated Series.

The show is based on Rob Feldman’s Ringo Award-nominated comic book, published by Rocketship Entertainment, of the same name. It follows the titular Cyko KO, a “fourth-wall breakin’, pinball-addicted, cereal eatin’, motorcycle-ridin’ hero” in a campy Saturday morning cartoon–like world.

The series will follow him, sidekick Peachy Keen and their pet Meemop, as he protects the colonies of SuperEarth from giant monsters and crazy characters “in this Saturday morning cartoon-inspired, all-ages title.” Duff will voice waitress Dolphina.

With Duff signed on, the main cast of the web series is now rounded out.

Duff played ‘mean girl’ Summer in 2004 high-school comedy Napoleon Dynamite, and also starred in Seventh heaven. She is creator and host of Cooking Channel’s The Real Girl’s Kitchen, was host of MTV series Legally Blonde: The Musical – The Search for Elle Wood and appeared on Broadly in Hairspray.

“I am unbelievably excited to have Haylie joining our team,” said Feldman. “It is a dream come true to bring Cyko KO to life, and as a creator, it’s especially amazing to have the creative control made possible by NFT-funding this production. And for the Napoleon Dynamite cast to bring their incredible talents to Cyko KO is just beyond cool.”

Cyko KO: The Animated Series is the first original for Rewarded.tv, a recently launched Web3 streaming service owned by blockchain platform Replay that lets fans earn badges, NFTs and RPLAY tokens for watching content and sharing movies, shows and live events. Only those who own Cyko KO ‘TV Star Card’ NFTs will be able to access the pilot.

Replay CEO Krish Arvapally said Duff was “a perfect fit for Rob’s vision of the Cyko KO universe, and it’s even more exciting to say that we’ve reunited the Napoleon Dynamite cast now with her addition.”

Feldman’s Earworm Media is a producer on Warner Bros.’s Night of the Animated Dead. He is best known as a comic book creator, animator and producer of Cyko KO and animated series Dr. Shroud and also serves as CTO for Rocketship, a publisher that’s got partnerships with the likes of Legendary Entertainment, Simon & Schuster and POW! Entertainment.