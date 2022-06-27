The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Announces Festival Award Winners – The Hamden Journal

The 2022 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) today announced the Best of the ABFF Award winners.

The presentation hosted by three-time Emmy-nominated actor and author Dondré Whitfield was an on-point wrap to the five-day festival with producer/director/actress Issa Rae acting as the Festival Ambassador.

The 26th annual festival returned live to Miami, June 15-19 and continues virtually through June 30 with independent films, the Best of the ABFF Awards and more programming on its custom-designed online platform ABFF PLAY.

The Best of ABFF Awards include winners in the official film selection categories — narrative and documentary features, web series and the 25th HBO Short Film Award Showcase, as well as its talent pipeline program comprised of national casting and writing competitions.

The Jury Award winners are:

Best Narrative Feature

Our Father, the Devil

Directed by Ellie Foumbi, produced by Ellie Foumbi, Joseph Mastantuono;

Prize: $2,500, presented by Sony Pictures Entertainment

Best Director, Narrative Feature

Feel Like Ghosts

Directed by Kali Baker-Johnson

Prize: $5,000, presented by Cadillac

Best Screenplay, Narrative Feature

Feel Like Ghosts

Written by Kali Baker-Johnson

Prize: 2,500, presented by TV One

John Singleton Award – Best First Feature

Our Father, The Devil

Directed by Ellie Foumbi

Prize: $5,000, presented by Netflix

Best Documentary Feature

A Woman on the Outside

Directed by Zara Katz, Lisa Riordan Seville

Produced by Kiara C. Jones, Zara Katz, Lisa Riordan Seville

Prize: $2,500, presented by Prime Video

Best Web Series

Mine

Directed by Randall Dottin, Luisa Dantas

Prize: $2,500, presented by Comcast NBCUniversal

HBO Short Film Award

Another Country

Directed by Sherif Alabede

Prize: $10,000 for winner, $5,000 each for four finalists presented by

Warner Bros. Discovery

The Talent Pipeline Program winners are:

ALLBLK’s Shoot Your Shot Casting Call

Javon Terrell

Prize: Role in upcoming ALLBLK Original series Judge Me Not

Warner Bros. Discovery Writers Initiative, One-Hour Drama

The Saints

Written by Deion Higginbotham

Prize: $5,000

Warner Bros. Discovery Writers Initiative, Half-Hour Drama

Townhall

Written by Diara Newman

Prize: $5,000

The Fan Favorite as determined by the ABFF’s audience presented by American Airlines will be announced on the ABFF social platforms on July 1.