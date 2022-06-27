The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Announces Festival Award Winners – The Hamden Journal

The 2022 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) today announced the Best of the ABFF Award winners.
The presentation hosted by three-time Emmy-nominated actor and author Dondré Whitfield was an on-point wrap to the five-day festival with producer/director/actress Issa Rae acting as the Festival Ambassador.
The 26th annual festival returned live to Miami, June 15-19 and continues virtually through June 30 with independent films, the Best of the ABFF Awards and more programming on its custom-designed online platform ABFF PLAY.
The Best of ABFF Awards include winners in the official film selection categories — narrative and documentary features, web series and the 25th HBO Short Film Award Showcase, as well as its talent pipeline program comprised of national casting and writing competitions.
The Jury Award winners are:
Best Narrative Feature
Our Father, the Devil
Directed by Ellie Foumbi, produced by Ellie Foumbi, Joseph Mastantuono;
Prize: $2,500, presented by Sony Pictures Entertainment
Best Director, Narrative Feature
Feel Like Ghosts
Directed by Kali Baker-Johnson
Prize: $5,000, presented by Cadillac
Best Screenplay, Narrative Feature
Feel Like Ghosts
Written by Kali Baker-Johnson
Prize: 2,500, presented by TV One
John Singleton Award – Best First Feature
Our Father, The Devil
Directed by Ellie Foumbi
Prize: $5,000, presented by Netflix
Best Documentary Feature
A Woman on the Outside
Directed by Zara Katz, Lisa Riordan Seville
Produced by Kiara C. Jones, Zara Katz, Lisa Riordan Seville
Prize: $2,500, presented by Prime Video
Best Web Series
Mine
Directed by Randall Dottin, Luisa Dantas
Prize: $2,500, presented by Comcast NBCUniversal
HBO Short Film Award
Another Country
Directed by Sherif Alabede
Prize: $10,000 for winner, $5,000 each for four finalists presented by
Warner Bros. Discovery
The Talent Pipeline Program winners are:
ALLBLK’s Shoot Your Shot Casting Call
Javon Terrell
Prize: Role in upcoming ALLBLK Original series Judge Me Not
Warner Bros. Discovery Writers Initiative, One-Hour Drama
The Saints
Written by Deion Higginbotham
Prize: $5,000
Warner Bros. Discovery Writers Initiative, Half-Hour Drama
Townhall
Written by Diara Newman
Prize: $5,000
The Fan Favorite as determined by the ABFF’s audience presented by American Airlines will be announced on the ABFF social platforms on July 1.