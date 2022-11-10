The Amazon’ Contestant Was 76 – The Hamden Journal

Roger Sexton, a contestant from the CBS reality show Survivor: The Amazon, died Oct. 26 at age 76 from Lewy Body Dementia, his family has confirmed. He passed at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Wash.

A retired Marine and Vietnam War veteran, Sexton was part of Season 6 of the series. Sexton quickly became the alpha on his team of men, known as the Tambaqui tribe. He was credited with leading the construction of a shelter for the group.

It was not a quiet stay for Sexton, whose abrupt manner tuned off some of the younger men and women contestants. He became the first player voted out of the merged Jacaré tribe and the seventh to leave the game overall.

Sexton is survived by his wife of 54 years, Diane; his daughter Amy (Brian Evensen), two grandchildren and two sisters.

A celebration of life will be held this Spring at the Sexton family home in Walla Walla.