The Al Yankovich Story’ Starring Daniel Radcliffe – The Hamden Journal

The Toronto International Film Festival announced its second big wave of programming for the 47th edition, a 54 feature title lineup across its Discovery, Midnight Madness and Wavelengths sections.

Twenty-six countries are represented in the three programs with the Discovery opening night film being Elegance Bratton’s The Inspection starring Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union, Bokeem Woodbine and Raul Castillo about the filmmaker’s life and time as a Marine Corp vet. Also booked in Discovery is the acquisition title Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe from Aitch Alberto starring Eva Longoria, Eugenio Derbez and Isabella Gomez.

Meanwhile, we hear that Golda, Bleecker Street’s movie with Helen Mirren as Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, and Nattiv directing, is delayed this year.

“TIFF’s Discovery program is a showcase of cinema and talent from around the world — a place to unearth work that is bold, distinctive, and, above all, passionate,” said Dorota Lech, Discovery Lead and International Programmer, TIFF. “The section has a rich history of championing the first and second features of visionary filmmakers such as Chantal Akerman, Julie Dash, Yorgos Lanthimos, Ildikó Enyedi, Jafar Panahi, Trinh T. Minh-ha, Steve McQueen, Michael Haneke, Christopher Nolan, Lav Diaz, Barry Jenkins, Alfonso Cuarón, Athina Rachel Tsangari, Warwick Thornton, Maren Ade, Joachim Trier, David Gordon Green, Pablo Larraín, Valeska Grisebach, and Jean-Marc Vallée, to name just a handful. This year’s robust program offers 24 films that shook us to the core, filled us with joy, broke our hearts, and, most importantly, reminded us that the future is bright.”

Kicking off the Midnight Madness section is Roku’s Eric Appel directed movie, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe in the title role as the satirical pop singer. The pic also stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento — who launched Weird Al to fame — and Julianne Nicholson as Mary Yankovic.

After premiering his horror movie X at SXSW, Ti West heads to the Great White North for the North American premiere of his next A24 horror movie, Pearl starring and co-written by Mia Goth (who also starred in X).

Tim Story also has the world premiere of The Blackening starring Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins and Sinqua Walls which follows seven friends who go away for the weekend only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta.

Sick, co-written and produced by Scream architect Kevin Williamson is getting its world debut in Midnight Madness. Directed by John Hyams (Alone), from a screenplay by Williamson and Katelyn Crabb, the movie follows two best friends who decide to quarantine during the pandemic at the family lake house alone – so they think. Gideon Adlon, Bethlehem Million, Marc Menchaca and Jane Adams star. The Miramax thriller is produced by Williamson, Bill Block, and Ben Fast.

“I am thrilled to announce that Midnight Madness has returned to its traditional 10-film configuration and has a new home at the Royal Alexandra Theatre,” said section curator Peter Kuplowsky. “I also couldn’t have hoped for a more appropriate Opening Night film than Weird: The Al Yankovic Story — a beautifully deranged ‘biopic’ made in the great Midnight movie tradition of challenging conventions and forging one’s own path, no matter how weird.”

TIFF’s Wavelengths section showcases a mix of established auteurs, celebrated visual artists, and emerging filmmakers whose work carries a contemporary urgency. The 2022 lineup includes eight features, two shorts programs, and an exhibition. In addition, TIFF is presenting a number of moving-image works from recent gallery and museum exhibitions in the cinema, including a screening of Tacita Dean’s latest 16mm film, Fata Morgana.

“The selections in this year’s Wavelengths lineup reimagine the possibilities of cinema in ways both inspiring and rejuvenating,” said Senior Curator Andréa Picard. “The program itself continues to champion film as art in a climate increasingly challenging for non-commercial and non-conforming work. The filmmakers and

artists in this year’s edition expand the language of film and video, employing narrative, documentary, hybrid, and formalist approaches to assert film’s status as an autonomous art form and the cinema itself as an essential, communal experience.”

“For TIFF audiences in the know, the Discovery, Midnight Madness and Wavelengths programs are where you’re rewarded for taking risks and being adventurous,” said Anita Lee, Chief Programming Officer, TIFF. “Whether it’s the discovery of an audacious new auteur, a brilliant visionary work that reimagines storytelling or the most wicked cinematic experience you will ever have, this is where you will find it.”

DISCOVERY

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe Aitch Alberto | USA

World Premiere

Baby Ruby Bess Wohl | USA

World Premiere

Carmen Benjamin Millepied | Australia, France

World Premiere

Daughter of Rage (La Hija de todas las Rabias) Laura Baumeister | Nicaragua

World Premiere

A Gaza Weekend Basil Khalil | United Kingdom, Palestine

World Premiere

I Like Movies Chandler Levack | Canada

World Premiere

Discovery Opening Night Film

The Inspection Elegance Bratton | USA

World Premiere

A Long Break Davit Pirtskhalava | Georgia

World Premiere

Pussy Joseph Amenta | Canada

World Premiere

Sony Pictures Classics' 'Return to Seoul'

Return to Seoul Davy Chou | South Korea, France, Germany, Belgium

International Premiere



ROSIE Gail Maurice | Canada

World Premiere

Runner Marian Mathias | USA, France, Germany

World Premiere

SHIMONI Angela Wanjiku Wamai | Kenya

World Premiere

Snow and the Bear Selcen Ergun | Turkey, Germany, Serbia

World Premiere

Something You Said Last Night Luis De Filippis | Canada, Switzerland

World Premiere

Susie Searches Sophie Kargman | USA

World Premiere

Sweet As Jub Clerc | Australia

International Premiere

The Taste of Apples is Red Ehab Tarabieh | Israel, Germany

World Premiere

This Place V.T. Nayani | Canada

World Premiere

Unruly (Ustyrlig) Malou Reymann | Denmark

World Premiere

Until Branches Bend Sophie Jarvis | Canada

World Premiere

When Morning Comes Kelly Fyffe-Marshall | Canada

World Premiere

The Young Arsonists Sheila Pye | Canada

World Premiere

MIDNIGHT MADNESS

The Blackening Tim Story | USA

World Premiere

Midnight Madness Closing Night Film

Leonor Will Never Die Martika Ramirez Escobar | Philippines

Canadian Premiere

'Pearl'

Pearl Ti West | USA

North American Premiere

The People’s Joker Vera Drew | USA

World Premiere

Project Wolf Hunting Kim Hongsun | South Korea

World Premiere

'Sick'

Sick John Hyams | USA

World Premiere

Sisu Jalmari Helander | Finland

World Premiere

Venus Jaume Balagueró | Spain

World Premiere

V/H/S 99 Flying Lotus, Johannes Roberts, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, Vanessa & Joseph Winter | USA

World Premiere

Midnight Madness Opening Night Film

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Eric Appel | USA

World Premiere

WAVELENGTHS

Concrete Valley Antoine Bourges | Canada

World Premiere

De Humani Corporis Fabrica Véréna Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor | France, Switzerland

North American Premiere

Dry Ground Burning (Mato Seco em Chamas) Joana Pimenta, Adirley Queirós | Portugal, Brazil

North American Premiere

Horse Opera Moyra Davey | USA

Festival Premiere

Pacifiction Albert Serra | France, Spain, Germany, Portugal

North American Premiere

Queens of the Qing Dynasty Ashley McKenzie | Canada 󰎟

North American Premiere

Unrest (Unrueh) Cyril Schäublin | Switzerland

North American Premiere

Will-o’-the-Wisp (Fogo-Fátuo) João Pedro Rodrigues | Portugal, France

North American Premiere

SHORTS

After Work Céline Condorelli, Ben Rivers | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Bigger on the Inside Angelo Madsen Minax | USA

World Premiere

EVENTIDE Sharon Lockhart | USA

World Premiere

F1ghting Looks Different 2 Me Now Fox Maxy | Mesa Grande Reservation/USA

Festival Premiere

Fata Morgana Tacita Dean | United Kingdom, USA

Festival Premiere

Hors-titre Wiame Haddad | France

North American Premiere

I Thought the World of You Kurt Walker | Canada

North American Premiere

Moonrise Vincent Grenier | USA, Canada

The Newest Olds Pablo Mazzolo | Argentina, Canada

World Premiere

Puerta a Puerta Jessica Sarah Rinland, Luis Arnías | Mexico, USA, Venezuela

International Premiere

The Time That Separates Us Parastoo Anoushahpour | Canada, Jordan, Palestine 󰎟

World Premiere

What Rules the Invisible Tiffany Sia | USA

North American Premiere

Exhibition

Meriem Bennani: Life on the CAPS (2022) and 2 Lizards (2020)

The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery, September 9–18