The Agency Signs ‘Rūrangi’ Director Max Currie – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Agency has signed Rūrangi co-showrunner and director Max Currie for global representation.

Currie will join a roster of clients at The Agency already including Sally Wainwright, Russell T Davies and Sam Mendes.

His New Zealand-set drama Rūrangi won the International Emmy for Best Short Form series and a second season is due to launch this month.

Currie’s next directing project is Refuge, which is being produced by Craig Gainsborough. Arlo Green (Nautilus) wrote the script and will star in the feature.

As we reported in December, Hulu acquired U.S. rights to season two of Rūrangi, which is due to launch this month. Prime Video has taken it in the UK.

Rūrangi is set in New Zealand and follows the story of transgender activist who returns to the small rural community he’s from with the hopes of reconnecting with his father. Currie was co-showrunner alongside Briar Grace-Smith.

The original series was also cut as a film, which had a theatrical release in some markets.

The Agency, based in London, is a TV lit agency representing writers and directors for TV, film and theatre.