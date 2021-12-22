The 39-year-old man accused of kidnapping and raping student Madelyn Allen asked a judge to let him spend Christmas with his kids

Madelyn Allen seen leaving her dorm at Snow College, Utah, on December 13, 2021.Snow College

Madelyn Allen was found Saturday naked and covered in coal dust after being missing for five days.

A judge held the suspect, Brent Brown, without bail during his first court appearance Wednesday.

Brown is charged with kidnapping and rape. He told investigators the encounter was consensual.

The man accused of kidnapping and raping Madelyn Allen, a 19-year-old college student in Utah, was denied a request to spend Christmas with his family during his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Brent Brown, 39, was arrested Saturday after police found Allen in his basement, naked and covered in coal dust, according to the indictment obtained by Insider. He was charged with six felonies, including rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, and obstructing justice.

In his court appearance Wednesday, Judge Wallace Lee of Utah’s Sixth District Court asked Brown if he wanted to comment before determining if he’d receive bail. Lee told the judge “like to be home for Christmas,” local FOX13 reported, adding “I don’t get to see my kids.”

The judge determined Brown be held without bail, citing that Brown was wanted for a separate felony in another county, according to court records. Brown also received a court-appointed attorney during the hearing.

Madelyn Allen, a student at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, went missing December 13 after leaving her apartment to meet someone she met online for a date, authorities said.

Her parents became concerned the following morning when one of them received a text from her that “expressed Madelyn’s love for the parent but provided no additional details,” according to the indictment. They contacted Verizon for her phone records, which indicated Allen was in Loa, Utah, 87 miles south of her campus.

Police discovered text messages on Allen’s phone with “conversations of a violent sexual nature,” the indictment said. Police initiated a search, eventually visiting a home where they encountered Brown. During a search of the home on December 18, they discovered Allen in the basement, hidden in a coal storage area.

The indictment said Allen and Brown met on the messaging platform Kik. Allen told investigators Brown held her against her will, sexually assaulted her, and threatened her family, according to the indictment.

Brown told investigators he had sex with Allen on multiple occasions but that it had been consensual and part of a kidnapping role play.

Allen’s family said Sunday they were “overjoyed” that Allen had been found, KSL reported. “She is a fighter. She is now a survivor,” Allen’s uncle said.

Brown’s attorney and the Allen family’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

