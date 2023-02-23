The 3-pointer: Three takeaways from Alabama’s win over South Carolina

Brandon Miller refused to let Alabama lose. Carried by the freshman’s new carrer-high 41 points, the No. 2 Crimson Tide survived an upset scare in Columbia winning 78-76 in overtime on Wednesday. Here are three takeaways from Alabama’s win over South Carolina.

Brandon Miller overcomes boos

From getting booed immidiately when he touched the ball, to chants of “guilty” and “lock him up” raining down from the South Carolina student section, it was anything but an easy trip to Colonial Life Arena for Miller. The freshman forward started out slow, not scoring a field goal until the 13:51 mark of the first half. Once that basket went in, Miller turned it on, recording 10 of Alabama’s 16 points to close out the first 20 minutes of play. The Anitoch, Tennessee native tallied a game-high 15 points in the first half on just 5 of 9 shooting. While he reamined effective from the field, Miller put his stamp on the game early thanks to his two-hand dunk over two South Carolina defenders, capping off a 7-0 run by the freshman alone.

Another fast start for Bediako

Wednesday marks the third game in his last four where rim protecter, Charles Bediako made his prescence felt on the offensive end of the floor. Bediako scored seven points while going 3-for-3 from the floor while adding five rebounds in just 11 minutes of playing time. Bediako had similar starts against Tennessee and Auburn where Alabama looked for the 7-footer on pick-and-rolls. In the Crimson Tide’s road trip to Auburn, Bediako scored four points on 2 of 3 shooting while hauling three rebounds, a block and a steal in the first half. Just a few days later, Bediako did it again on the road against Tennessee, tallying four points, four rebounds and two blocks.

Alabama cools down GG Jackson