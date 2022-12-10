The 3-pointer: Three takeaways from Alabama’s win against Houston

Alabama’s first top-10 matchup since 2002 turned into a heavyweight bout. Similar to its four-overtime victory over previously top-ranked North Carolina in the Phil Knight Invitational, the No. 8 Crimson Tide had to scrap for every possession during its trip to No. 1 Houston on Saturday . Once again, it came down to the final few possessions as Alabama erased a 15-point deficit to squeak out a 71-65 win over the Cougars. Alabama becomes the first team to knock off two Associated Press No. 1 teams since Oklahoma did it in 1990. Here are three takeaways from Alabama’s win against No. 1 Houston on Saturday.

Brandon Miller goes missing but comes up big late

There will be other big games for Brandon Miller and more moments for the five-star freshman to shine on the biggest stage. However, in his two outings against the nation’s No. 1 team, he’s gone missing. For the first time in his college career, Miller failed to reach double digits, scoring eight points while shooting 0-for-8 from the floor. That comes after a season-worst performance during Alabama’s four-overtime win over previously top-ranked North Carolina where he shot 4 of 21 from the floor while scoring 14 points. Miller missed his first eight shots Saturday, failing to get on the board until 7:33 in the second half. He finished the game with a -3 plus/minus, recording a season-low five rebounds while turning the ball over two times over 30 minutes. While Miller never got it going from the floor, he did deliver from the free-throw line, knocking down all six of his attempts during the game’s final minute. Outside of Miller’s two rough showings against top-ranked teams, his debut season has gotten off to a flying start. He entered Saturday’s game averaging a team-high 19.1 points per game, the most by any freshman in the country and No. 42 overall.

Alabama contains Houston’s Sasser

Alabama’s trip to Houston signified a rematch against Marcus Sasser. Last season, Sasser dazzled in Coleman Coliseum leading all-scorers with 25 points. On Saturday, the senior struggled to find his shooting rhythm, scoring just three points while going 0-for-4 from the floor. The second half was a bit kinder to the American Athletic Conference preseason player of the year, scoring six points to finish the game with nine going 2-for-11 from the floor. With Sasser’s struggles, the Cougars turned to Jamal Shead who tallied a season-high 19 points. It was Shead’s third game where he finished with 10 or more points while snagging six rebounds and a block.

Turnovers