The 3-pointer: Three takeaways from Alabama’s loss to Gonzaga

BIRMINGHAM — Alabama’s four-game winning streak is over. In the rematch between the No. 4 Crimson Tide and No. 15 Gonzaga, the Bulldogs showed why it went to the Sweet 16 last season cruising to a 100-90 victory in a pseudo-home game for Alabama. Here are three takeaways from Alabama’s loss to Gonzaga.

Turnovers

Alabama head coach Nate Oats highlighted the importance of limiting turnovers during his media availability on Thursday. While he harped on it with the media and made remarks that the team had to protect the ball better, Saturday’s execution of that plan was anything but crisp. The Crimson Tide turned it over on two of its first four possessions but settled into the offense outscoring Gonzaga 15-8 over the next four minutes of play. Coincidentally, Alabama didn’t commit one turnover in that span, but turnovers ensued when it forced the issue offensively. The Crimson Tide recorded 14 turnovers in the first half alone making it 11 consecutive games where Alabama has turned the ball over 10 times or more.

Timme Time

On Saturday, Drew Timme showed why he was a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year finalist and is the reigning WCC Player of the Year. The senior outdid his performance in Spokane last season scoring a team-high ## points on ##-of-## shooting. Oats said that it was not an accident that Timme averaged more than 20 points per game coming into Saturday. Timme’s consistency allowed the Bulldogs to be highly selective in their shot selection, shooting better than 70% in the second half.

Defense goes missing in the second half