The 3-pointer: Three takeaways from Alabama’s blowout win over Florida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball remains untouched atop the SEC standings. The No. 4 Crimson Tige continued its historic start to league play Wednesday night, rolling past Florida 97-69 inside Coleman Coliseum. Alabama (21-3) is now 11-0 in SEC play for the second time in program history, joining the Rocket 8 team that swept through all 14 of its conference games in 1955-56. That legendary side was ruled ineligible for the NCAA tournament due to a previous rule prohibiting freshman participation. Coincidentally, this year’s drive toward the Big Dance has been led by the Crimson Tide’s stellar freshman class. Wednesday night was no different. Five-star freshman Brandon Miller paced the Tide against Florida, putting together his 15th straight double-digit scoring performance with 24 points to go with nine rebounds. Here are three takeaways from the win.

Running away with it early

Wednesday night’s game didn’t tip off until 8 p.m., but Alabama had no trouble putting it to bed early. The Crimson Tide caught fire over a seven-minute stretch in the first half, using a 23-4 run to go up 40-15 with 6:16 remaining in the period. Jahvon Quinerly led the charge with 8 points during the run, hitting two 3s to get things heated up. The stretch also featured a nice 3-point play from Dom Welch before Noah Clowney and Rylan Griffen capped things off by back-to-back shots from beyond the arc. Alabama shot 8 of 15 from the floor during the run, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Florida managed to make just two of its nine shots over that span. The Crimson Tide continued to cruise from there, making five of its final seven first-half shots, including a buzzer-beating layup from Mark Sears to put Alabama up 52-23 at the break.

Bench comes up big again

Alabama’s depth was once again on display as its bench outscored Florida’s 29-12 on the night. Following Tuesday’s practice, Nate Oats revealed that the second unit out-performed the starters, stating that “Quinery had it going pretty well.” That was certainly the case Wednesday night as Quinerly led the bench with 11 points and five assists over just 20 minutes Alabama’s production off the bench is nothing new. Heading into Wednesday, its bench averaged 33.8 points per game over its last five outings.

Tide can’t stop Castleton