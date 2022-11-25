The 3-pointer: Three takeaways from Alabama’s 81-70 win over Michigan State

After beating up on lesser competition to begin the season, Alabama basketball stood just as tall against one of the Big Ten’s bullies Thursday night. Facing its first real test of the year, the No. 18 Crimson Tide outslugged No. 12 Michigan State, 81-70, to open play in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore. The victory keeps Alabama in the winner’s bracket where it will face No. 20 UConn on Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT. A win in that game would see the Crimson Tide play for the tournament championship against either No. 1 North Carolina or Iowa State on Sunday. Brandon Miller once again led the Crimson Tide, recording 24 points and nine rebounds while shooting 8 of 19, including 4 of 7 from deep. With the win, Alabama improves to 5-0 for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Here are three takeaways from the game.

More Miller time

Alabama fans, enjoy Brandon Miller while you have him. The five-star freshman isn’t long for this level. Playing on the biggest stage of his early college career, Miller looked out of place Thursday night — not because he couldn’t keep up with Power Five competition but rather because his polished approach already appears ready for the NBA. Miller was a man among boys, pacing an Alabama team that started the game cold from the floor. The freshman forward recorded 17 and five rebounds in the first half, hitting a buzzer-beating 3 to send the Crimson Tide into the break with a 42-37 lead.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv

Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx

dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i

bHRyIj5IYWxmdGltZTogQWxhYmFtYSA0MiwgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgMzc8

YnI+PGJyPkJyYW5kb24gTWlsbGVyIGhpdCBhIGJ1enplci1iZWF0aW5nIDMg

YXQgdGhlIGhhbGYuIEhlIGhhcyAxNyBwb2ludHMgYW5kIGZpdmUgcmVib3Vu

ZHMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83MWhxV2RRTDZFIj5waWMudHdp

dHRlci5jb20vNzFocVdkUUw2RTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUb255IFRzb3Vr

YWxhcyAoQFRvbnlfVHNvdWthbGFzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0

ZXIuY29tL1RvbnlfVHNvdWthbGFzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk1OTk4ODg2OTU0Njc2

MjI0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIyPC9h

PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh

dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi

Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

“I feel like the 3 I hit [at the half] was definitely an energy boost for me and, I guess, the team,” Miller said. “I feel like we could have started off better, but things happen. That was the change of the game.” After getting off to a fast start, Alabama’s offense slumped midway through the first half, allowing Michigan State to lead by as many as 7 points. With the Crimson Tide trailing, 30-25, late in the half, Miller took matters into his own hands, providing a solo 6-0 run by making a shot and a free throw before sinking a 3 to give Alabama the lead. Following his buzzer-beating 3 at the half, Miller drained another shot from deep to give Alabama a commanding 50-41 lead with 17:22 remaining. The Crimson Tide didn’t look back from there, cruising to the easy win. On top of his offensive performance Miller earned the team’s Hard Hat Award given to the player with the most “blue-collar” points. “It’s not just shooting the ball, playing well, he also got downhill,” Oats said. “He got to the free-throw line, converted at the free-throw line. All in all, he had a pretty good game. He needs to play well for us to be at our best, and he did.”

Alabama proves its toughness down low

Heading into Thursday night’s game, Oats openly wondered if his team would be able to maintain its early-season toughness against a Michigan State team known for its physicality. Alabama entered the game leading the nation in rebounds per game (56.0), offensive rebounds per game (19.5) and rebound margin (24.5). However, the Crimson Tide’s previous opponents didn’t quite measure up to Tom Izzo’s typical Spartans teams. It turns out Alabama has the muscle to bang with the nation’s big boys as well. The Crimson Tide was outrebounded 42-40 but outscored the Spartans 38-30 in the paint. Alabama’s ability to score near the rim kept it in the game early. Ten of the Crimson Tide’s first 11 field goals came on either dunks or layups which helped compensate for a 1 of 8 start from beyond the arc.

A couple of big performances off the bench