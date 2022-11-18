The 3-pointer: Three takeaways from Alabama’s 104-62 win against JSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s fourth win of the season came with plenty of storylines as the Crimson Tide dominated in every statistical aspect of the game en route to a 104-62 victory against the Gamecocks. Brandon Miller continued to lead the charge on offense tallying a game-high 28 points in the win which also set a new career-high and is his second collegiate game where he scored 20 or more points. Tide Illustrated whittled it down to three storylines. Here are three takeaways from Alabama’s 104-62 win against Jacksonville State.

Hot 3-point shooting

It may be safe to say Alabama’s 3-point shooting woes have all but dissipated. After shooting less than 15% from deep against Longwood and in the charity scrimmage against Southern Illinois, The Crimson Tide has found its range by dialing up 21 3-pointers on 46 attempts, good for a 46% clip from deep. Friday’s 3-point bombardment is now the fourth-highest mark in the SEC. Nimari Burnett and Mark Sears led the way from behind the arc, going a combined 7-for-10 from three in the first half. Sears’ touch from behind helped him to a team-high 16 points in the first half. Friday’s performance served as a bounce-back game on offense as the Ohio transfer was held to just nine points against South Alabama on Tuesday.

New season-high in assists

With a barrage of scoring, a bevy of assists followed as Alabama recorded a season-high 23 assists in the game. The Crimson Tide tied the previous season-high of 14 assists in the first half alone. The mark didn’t last long as early in the second quarter, as Brandon Miller’s dish to Jahvon Quinerly’s first 3-pointer of the season set the team’s new season-high mark en route to six points in the win. It was Quinerly’s most extensive action this season after recovering from an ACL tear in March. Oats said Quinerly wasn’t going to be on a minutes restriction against Jacksonville State and the senior made the most of his opportunities, tallying a team-high seven assists in the win.

Burnett’s breakout game on offense