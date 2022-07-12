The 2022 Emmy nominations have been announced. Here’s the full list

(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

The nominations for the 2022 Emmys are out! JB Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) and Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) announced several top categories Tuesday morning, loaded with the usual smart-money picks, snubs and surprises.

Past champions “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” ruled the roost with 25 and 20 nominations, respectively. “Succession” had a jaw-dropping 14 actors selected. And while “Better Call Saul” fans are still biting their nails over the fate of favorite character Kim Wexler, the actress who plays her, Rhea Seehorn, finally received her first nomination in the show’s final season.

“The White Lotus” was the most-honored limited series, with 20 nods, followed by “Dopesick” with 14, and dominated the limited-series supporting acting categories with eight performers recognized — including five supporting actresses.

Newcomers “Only Murders in the Building” (17 nominations), “Severance” (14), “Squid Game” (14), “Abbott Elementary” (7) and “Yellowjackets” (7) also had strong showings. “Squid Game” became the first non-English-language program to earn a major Emmy nomination.

The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock. Neither the host nor the venue has yet been announced.

Drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

Drama lead actress

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Drama lead actor

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Drama supporting actress

Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

HoYeon Jung (“Squid Game”)

Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

J. Smith Cameron (“Succession”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)

Drama supporting actor

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

John Turturro (“Severance”)

Christopher Walken (“Severance”)

Drama guest actress

Hope Davis (“Succession”)

Marcia Gay Harden (“The Morning Show”)

Martha Kelly (“Euphoria”)

Sanaa Lathan (“Succession”)

Lee You-mi (“Squid Game”)

Harriet Walter (“Succession”)

Drama guest actor

Adrien Brody (“Succession”)

James Cromwell (“Succession”)

Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”)

Arian Moayed (“Succession”)

Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”)

Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”)

Comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Comedy lead actress

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Comedy lead actor

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Comedy supporting actress

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Comedy supporting actor

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry’)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso’)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Comedy guest actress

Jane Adams (“Hacks”)

Harriet Sansom Harris (“Hacks”)

Jane Lynch (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Laurie Metcalf (“Hacks”)

Kaitlin Olson (“Hacks”)

Harriet Walter (“Ted Lasso”)

Comedy guest actor

Jerrod Carmichael (“Saturday Night Live”)

Bill Hader (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

James Lance (“Ted Lasso”)

Nathan Lane (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Christopher McDonald (“Hacks”)

Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”)

Limited or anthology series

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

Television movie

“Chip ’n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie”

“Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon”

“The Survivor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

Limited/movie lead actress

Toni Colette (‘The Staircase)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)

Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Limited/movie lead actor

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”)

Limited/movie supporting actress

Connie Britton (“The White Lotus”)

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus”)

Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”)

Natasha Rothwell (“The White Lotus”)

Sydney Sweeney (“The White Lotus”)

Mare Winningham (“Dopesick”)

Limited/movie supporting actor

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”)

Jake Lacy (“The White Lotus”)

Will Poulter (“Dopesick”)

Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”)

Peter Sarsgaard (“Dopesick”)

Michael Stuhlbarg (“Dopesick”)

Steve Zahn (“The White Lotus”)

Variety sketch series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

Variety special (prerecorded)

“Adele: One Night Only”

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”

“Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”

“One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga”

Variety special (live)

“The 64th Annual Grammy Awards”

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes”

“The Oscars”

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent”

“Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!”

Hosted nonfiction series or special

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman”

“The Problem With Jon Stewart”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

“VICE”

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”

Variety talk series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Competition series

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Host for a reality or competition program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (“Making It”)

Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”)

Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”)

RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.