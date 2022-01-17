The 2021 Set Decorators Society of America (SDSA) Nominees Announced – The Hamden Journal

The Set Decorators Society of America (SDSA), which celebrates excellence in the art of Set Decoration for Film, announced its nominees. The Decor/Design categories are highlighting feature-length films of the 2021 season, which were voted on by the members of the SDSA.

Here is the full list of Nominees:

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DECOR/DESIGN OF A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Don’t Look Up (Set Decoration by Tara Pavoni with Production Design by Clayton Hartley)

Hand of God (Set Decoration by Iole Autero with Production Design by Carmine Guarino

The Lost Daughter (Set Decoration by Christine-Athina Vlachos with Production Design by Inbal Weinberg)

No Time To Die (Set Decoration by Véronique Melery SDSA with Production Design by Mark Tildesley)

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DECOR/DESIGN OF A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

Being The Ricardos (Set Decoration by Ellen Brill SDSA with Production Design by Jon Hutman)

House of Gucci (Set Decoration by Letizia Santucci SDSA with Production Design by Arthur Max)

Licorice Pizza (Set Decoration by Ryan Watson SDSA with Production Design by Florencia Martin SDSA)

Nightmare Alley (Set Decoration by Shane Vieau with Production Design by Tamara Deverell)

The Power of the Dog (Set Decoration by Amber Richards with Production Design by Grant Major)

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DECOR/DESIGN OF A FANTASY OR SCIENCE FICTION FEATURE FILM

Dune (Set Decoration by Zsuzsanna Sipos with Production Design by Patrice Vermette)

The King’s Man (Set Decoration by Dominic Capon with Production Design by Darren Gilford)

The Matrix Resurrections (Set Decoration by Lisa Brennan & Barbara Munch SDSA with Production Design by Hugh Bateup & Peter Walpole)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Set Decoration by Rosemary Brandenburg SDSA with Production Design by Darren Gilford)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Set Decoration by Nancy Haigh with Production Design by Stefan Dechant)

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DECOR/DESIGN OF A MUSICAL OR COMEDY FEATURE FILM

Cruella (Set Decoration by Alice Felton with Production Design by Fiona Crombie)

Cyrano (Set Decoration by Katie Spencer SDSA with Production Design by Sarah Greenwood)

The French Dispatch (Set Decoration by Rena DeAngelo SDSA with Production Design by Adam Stockhausen)

Tick, Tick, BOOM! (Set Decoration by Lydia Marks SDSA with Production Design by Alex DiGerlando)

West Side Story (Set Decoration by Rena DeAngelo SDSA with Production Design by Adam Stockhausen)