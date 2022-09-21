The 20 Best Episodes to Stream on HBO Max

In honor of The Big Bang Theory‘s 15th anniversary, TVLine this week is revisiting network television’s longest-running sitcom — beginning with the 20 best episodes.

Trust us when we say that compiling the following list was no easy task. There were, after all, a whopping 279 (!) installments from which to choose. That means that the following picks represent less than eight percent of all episodes aired — so be prepared to see some of your favorites excluded.

We should also note that the following episodes are not ranked; the half-hours we chose are listed in original airdate order — and all are available to stream on HBO Max.

As you’ll see, the following list strays from any one type of episode. What you’ll find is an eclectic bunch focused on different fan-favorite pairings, including Leonard and Penny, Sheldon and Amy, and Penny and Sheldon. There’s also a wedding, a trip to the emergency room, a Nobel Prize acceptance speech and an unforgettable holiday gift exchange.

Keep scrolling to see which episodes made the cut, then hit the comments and tell us if you agree (or disagree) with our choices.

