It was an eventful 2022 NBA draft and many teams made very good moves to get better.

Teams like Oklahoma City, Houston and Orlando made big splashes and picked up great prospects for the future. With all that being said, some of the best picks were made by teams all over the NBA.

Here are the 10 best picks in the 2022 NBA draft that could shake up the league for a long time to come.

Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Jaden Ivey only fell one spot down to fifth overall from where he was most commonly projected to go. If you’re the Detroit Pistons, though, you have to be thrilled that the former Purdue Boilermaker fell into your lap. Ivey is a tougher prospect because of his size. He is in-between guard positions so he is a little undersized as a shooting guard but he most likely will run the point.

The thing that is so good about Ivey is his burst of speed and ability to attack the rim. He needs to become a better facilitator and get stronger to finish against bigger players, but he has so much upside. The sky is the limit for this kid, and he has All-Star written all over him. Definitely a great pickup for the Pistons.

Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

Sharp is one of the most intriguing prospects in the entire draft. He was picked seventh overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, but he was a major wild card because he never suited up at Kentucky. This was my steal of the draft, and it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see him going before Jaden Ivey.

Sharp has all of the tools to be a star in this league. His size and frame are perfect for a small forward and his overall ability to create space makes him a dynamic offensive player. His 7-foot wingspan also gives him great length to potentially become an elite defender as well. This was the steal of the draft and Portland got a phenomenal player.

Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

The Washington Wizards made a pretty big splash at 10th overall and selected Johnny Davis from Wisconsin. Bradley Beal finally has some help on the offensive end and Davis is the perfect guy to help lift the immense load off Beal’s shoulders.

Davis is a fantastic scorer at all three levels, and he was the most improved player in all of college basketball over the last season. His work ethic and dedication to the game definitely helps this Wizards team. He is another guy who hasn’t shown his full potential and is truly a great pickup that can potentially become an All-Star.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers (NBL)

Originally picked by the Knicks, the pick was then traded to the Thunder for future first-round picks. This was a fantastic move by the Thunder. Dieng may not have a lot of film on him, but he has a terrific skill set with All-Star upside. Sam Presti obviously thought so to spend three of his first-round picks to get him.

His unique skill set comes from playing point guard for a long time. He boasts a 6-foot-10 frame while also having guard skills, which helps set him apart and standout offensively. His versatility will also be a great addition to the Thunder even if he is a bit of a project. The Thunder are in it for the long haul and this draft is where the turnaround will start.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

The Cleveland Cavaliers definitely hit on something big here by drafting Agbaji at 14. The Cavs were desperate for another wing piece who can help space the floor and then be a lockdown defender on the other end. The 6-foot-6 wing from Kansas fits that 3-and-D mold to a T and he was one of the best shooters in the entire draft class.

This move really helps Darius Garland and when he returns, Collin Sexton, as well. Agbaji doesn’t have the same upside as many players in the draft, but he is an invaluable piece and one of the best role players in the draft. This is exactly what the Cavs needed and if he plays out, could be the first guy to really elevate his team to the next level.

Atlanta Hawks: AJ Griffin, Duke

Another one of the best shooters in the draft, Griffin, adds a lot to this Atlanta Hawks team. He shot 45% from three last year at Duke and he adds another great complimentary player to Trae Young and DeAndre Hunter. He has all of the physical attributes to become a great 3-and-D player.

The 3-point attack for the Hawks is now going to be elite, with Kevin Huerter and Young both being phenomenal shooters from range. Along with that, he also is one of the youngest prospects in this draft, so the sky is the limit for him, and he can develop on this very scary-looking Hawks team.

Chicago Bulls: Dalen Terry, Arizona

The 2022 NBA draft was all about versatility. Almost every team got a guy who was versatile, in this draft. The 6-foot-7 Terry is the definition of versatility. He can play a multitude of different positions and do just about anything that the team needs to win.

The fact that he was picked 18th in the draft gives the Chicago Bulls real value at the pick and they definitely get a glue guy that will be great for them in the future. The energy that Terry plays with is his greatest strength. That kind of energy can be infectious and really gives the Bulls an active defender on the wings who can guard multiple positions. All-in-all a great pick for the Bulls and definitely a guy who can stand out for the team

San Antonio Spurs: Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Another pick that was great value was the San Antonio Spurs selecting Branham 20th overall. The potential lottery pick fell all the way to 20th and it was way too good to pass up for the Spurs. The 19-year-old from Ohio State still has a lot to learn, but his upside is through the roof. His 6-foot-10 wingspan is very good as a guard and he has all of the potential to be a great player.

The thing that stood out, though, was his playmaking and his ability to attack with the ball in his hands. He continued to grow and develop offensively as the season went on adding more things into his arsenal. All of this combined, this was a great pick by the Spurs, and they added another player with a massive offensive skill set.

Houston Rockets: TyTy Washington, Kentucky

This pick, for now, remains with the Grizzlies, but a trade, once finalized, will send him to Houston. Either way, he is one of the steals of the draft. The freshman standout was not the first Kentucky Wildcat to slip in the draft, see Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey.

The Rockets get fantastic value at the 29th pick with Washington. His size gives him a good ability to play multiple guard positions, and his craftiness in the pick and roll makes him a great guard in the NBA. All-in-all a great pickup especially in the late first round.

New Orleans Pelicans: E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Perhaps the surprise of the draft, Liddell fell way further than anyone could have imagined. The big man from Ohio State fell all the way to 41 before the Pelicans snatched him up. It’s easy to see why he fell so far, but he has a lot of potential and could be a very valuable piece. Ironically, the same thing happened to Paul Millsap, who was picked at 47 in 2006. He is very similar to Liddell and has had a very good career in the NBA.

Liddell has great length with a near 7-foot-wingspan. He has an all-around skill set that could really help this Pelicans squad that needs a little more depth. Liddell should fit right in and be able to contribute right away. This was a great pick by the Pelicans and a lot of people missed out on a potentially valuable piece.

