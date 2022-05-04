That Wild ‘Moon Knight’ Credits Scene, Explained

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

The following story contains spoilers for Moon Knight‘s Episode 6 finale, currently titled “Episode 6.”

After six episodes establishing the identities of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) and Steven Grant (British Oscar Isaac), then each identity denying the other exists, then each realizing the other has basically existed all along, and then, finally, becoming BFFs with each other, Moon Knight finally found its team up in its finale. Where The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had its marquee team-up of well, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moon Knight had its own marquee team-up of Marc Spector and Steven Grant. They just happen to share the same body, is all.

Together, they proved stronger than apart; not blacking out and taking over their shared body against the other’s will, but working together to defeat the powerful villain Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and his god accomplice Ammit.

And when it was all said and done, the pair were able to go through with a deal they’d had with the Moon God Khonshu—to be freed of his clutches and interference. Marc and Steven wanted to live their own life, and Khonshu (voiced with such wonderful wry frustration by F. Murray Abraham) held through with his end of the bargain. That is, with one minor hiccup—Marc and Steven aren’t the only ones occupying that one shared body. Moon Knight comic readers will not be surprised to learn that Jake Lockley—who has actually been teased before, earlier in the show’s season—is another persona playing a key role here. And while Khonshu may have freed Marc and Steven, Jake is still very much in his service. Let’s take a closer look at how this all played out, and what it could mean.

So…what exactly was happening in that Moon Knight credits scene?

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

At the actual end of the show, we saw Marc and Steven still in tune with one another. They woke up in the same London flat where we met Steven at the start of the show; the same song, “A Man Without Love” by Engelbert Humperdinck, once again playing. The only difference now is that Steven and Marc were awake at the same time, operating in coordination. Between these two, there would seemingly be no more blackouts. Seems like a decent arrangement, given the circumstances!

There’s one issue, though—they’ve got company. The credits scene picks up with Arthur Harrow—the real Arthur Harrow, not the doctor version who existed in Marc/Steven’s head—in a near-catatonic state in an asylum, rambling about Khonshu and gods. No one takes him seriously.

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

But then a figure in dark clothing puts Arthur into a wheelchair, wheels him through the institution, where we see on the ground that someone has been killed and replaced. This figure brings Arthur outside and tosses him into a limo—and in the back of the limo, Arthur meets Khonshu. Khonshu is very leisurely sitting, and essentially tells Arthur that he’s still got his fist of vengeance. He doesn’t have Marc or Steven anymore, sure. But he’s got someone just as good: Jake Lockley, the third persona sharing their body.

And not only does Jake speak Spanish, telling the pretty delusional Arthur “Today is your turn to lose,” but he’s willing to do the one thing we most recently saw Marc refuse to do: kill. He shoots his silenced pistol twice, presumably killing Mr. Harrow once and for all. (This is a far cry from the Kingpin situation in Hawkeye; Arthur’s time in the MCU is most certainly concluded).

We don’t know whether Moon Knight will next continue in another season, or as a supporting character in someone’s movie (maybe Blade?), or perhaps appear in his own movie next, but Marc and Steven finding out about Jake’s existence should probably be right near the top of the priority list.

Who is Jake Lockley?

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

Comic fans will recognize the name Jake Lockley as that of Marc’s third persona—and may have been eagerly awaiting his appearance. In the Marvel Comics, Jake is typically depicted as the most blunt and brutal of the three; he is typically depicted as a cab driver with a quick trigger for anger and a penchant for violence.

In the ’70s and ’80s comics, the Jake persona became a taxi driver to gain intel from both street-level criminals and civilians; one of his best friends was a woman named Gena, who owns a local diner that Jake/Marc/Steven frequent.

Prior to the big credits scene reveal, the Jake persona had already been teased a few times in the Moon Knight TV show. You may recall that at the start of Episode 3, when Marc/Steven/Jake was chasing down some of Harrow’s thugs on the rooftops of Cairo, he had a particularly violent fight and neither Marc nor Steven had any idea what was going on, both blaming the other. That’s because this bit of inspired violence was carried out by Jake.

During the Episode 4 asylum twist, Marc found Steven in a sealed sarcophagus and let him out; in the same episode, the camera panned and found another sealed sarcophagus, with the person inside clearly banging to be freed. This, too, was Jake. Some theorists also believed that one of the conversations in the asylum scenes with “Dr. Harrow” was Jake as well.

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

The most recent tease was in the finale; when Marc and Steven blacked out mid-fight with Harrow, before blacking back in and Harrow’s defeat had happened off-screen, this wasn’t meant as a shoutout to No Country for Old Men, but rather another clue that there was a third persona taking action.

And, as that credits scene shows, the fact that this third persona—being sold as the most vicious and violent—is still in league with Khonshu means that Marc/Steven/Jake is still Moon Knight. Even if most of them don’t even know it.

