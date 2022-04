Barack Obama returned to the White House on Tuesday for the first time in five years and, as he started speaking, referred to Joe Biden as “vice president.”

“That was a joke,” Obama said, with the current president and current vice president by his side.

He then gave Biden a hug.

“That was all set up. My president, Joe Biden. Vice President Harris,” Obama said.

Obama was at an event tied to the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.