That Sky-High I Bond Interest Rate Will Be Coming Down to Earth

Inflation-adjusted Series I savings bonds have been the most enticing place to park your cash this year—nearly 10% interest, backed by the U.S. government, the safest investment around. In a few weeks, a little of the luster will fade.

I Bonds would likely pay about 6.4% interest beginning Nov. 1 if the consumer-price index rises as economists expect by 0.2% monthly and 8.1% year-over-year. Savers loaded up on I Bonds when the rate leapt to 9.62% in May, the highest interest rate since I Bonds were introduced in 1998.