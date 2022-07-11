‘That boy look scary.’ Dolphins WRs Hill, Waddle discuss expectations for Tua Tagovailoa

It might not be said publicly around the Dolphins’ practice facility but it’s well-known in NFL circles. 2022 is a big season for Tua Tagovailoa, one with expectations that could shift the narrative surrounding the polarizing third-year quarterback for years to come.

In the latest episode of wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s “It Needed To Be Said” podcast, which was released Friday night and featured Jaylen Waddle as a guest, Hill acknowledged the perception of Tagovailoa and what the upcoming season could mean for him.

“You know in the NFL, they only give you like, two to three years to be a successful quarterback, especially if you’re a first-round draft pick,” Hill said. “And if you don’t succeed after those years, then it’s kick rocks, man. So, basically, they’ve put Tua into that. It’s basically his last year to show people what he’s got.”

However, Hill, the three-time All-Pro whom the Dolphins traded for in March, continued to express his confidence that Tagovailoa would have a breakout season of sorts with himself, Waddle and others in the fold. The team also added players such as left tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and running back Chase Edmonds during the offseason.

“It’s going to be a lot of people taking their words back on what they said about ‘Uno’ [Tagovailoa],” Hill said.

“I ain’t going to lie, that boy look scary right now,” Waddle added. “It’s been him. He’s been that guy since Alabama. He’s been that guy. He’s been the same guy, he’s going to come in, consistent, accurate. He’s going to make the throws he’s supposed to throw and he’s going to show out, be a great leader. He’s going to be all that.

“I’m going to be happier when everybody else gets to see it, when everybody else gets to see what I already know ‘Uce’ has been.”

Hill also drew comparisons to the Dolphins offense and the 2019 Chiefs offense that led Kansas City to a Super Bowl championship.

“That 2019 offense with the Chiefs was stupid,” Hill said. “But when I go out to practice each and every day, I see the same exact team. As far as explosive, as far as dynamic, we have the same weapons, bro. And maybe even more. Our running back runs a 4.2 [40-yard dash]? It’s a whole track meet back there. When you add Mike McDaniel into calling plays — I know Andy Reid is a great, man — but when you add Mikey D, it’s crazy. The way he dials up plays and his play-calling timing, I don’t even know what to say. I’m just very excited and ready, man.”