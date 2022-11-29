That ’90s Show Sets Release Date — Kitty and Red Return in First Teaser

Who’s ready for a return trip to Point Place?

Netflix on Tuesday announced that That ’90s Show, a continuation of Fox’s That ’70s Show, will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 19. What’s more, the streamer released a teaser/trailer featuring first footage from the 10-episode revival, which you can watch above/below.

The That ’70s Show revival picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia (played by Shut Eye‘s Callie Haverda) is “visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red,” according to the official logline.

As previously reported, original series stars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red) are on board as series regulars and executive producers. Guest stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher will reprise their respective roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso.

In addition to Haverda, franchise newcomers include Ashley Aufderheide (Emergence), Mace Coronel (Colin in Black & White), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables), Reyn Doi (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and Sam Morelos.

