That ’90s Show Season 2 Announced Alongside Episode Order

(Photo Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022)

That ’90s Show Season 2 is now official as Netflix has announced a continuation of the sitcom.

The renewal for That ’90s Show Season 2 is a 16-episode order, which is six more than the first season. The cast and crew will return for the second season, which featured plenty of cameos from That ’70s Show stars. It will also take the show a year forward as it will take place in 1996.

“All of us at That ‘90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!” said co-creator and showrunner Gregg Mettler.

Co-creators Bonnie & Terry Turner, who also created That ’70s Show also chimed in with excitement. “We here in Point Place realize you have many options for entertainment and we’re thrilled you chose us. We look forward to entertaining you for years to come. Buh-bye!” said the duo in a statement.

“We’re thrilled that the incredibly funny stories from Point Place, Wisconsin continue to resonate around the world, no matter the decade,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Vice President of Comedy Series.

That ’90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman in the 10-episode series. They are joined by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide (Emergence), Mace Coronel (Colin in Black & White), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables), and Reyn Doi (Side Hustle)

“Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red,” reads the official synopsis of the first season. “Sex, drugs, and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

