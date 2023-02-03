‘That ’90s Show’ Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has renewed That ‘90s Show for a 16-episode Season 2.

Season 1 of the That ’70s Show spinoff premiered on January 19, 2023, and immediately reached Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list in 35 countries, with more than 41 million hours viewed, according to the streamer.

In That ’90s Show, it’s 1995 and Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad (Grace). When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide).

With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate (Maxwell Donovan), his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well…Red.

Returning stars include Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman and Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman in series regular roles; Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, and Tommy Chong will reprise their roles on the series as special guests.

“All of us at That ‘90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!” said Gregg Mettler, Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer

“We owe the fans, old and new, for taking the trip with us in the first season – and we can’t wait to be there with them in the second season,” said Lindsey Turner, Co-Creator & Executive Producer.

Season 1 is currently available to stream in its entirety via Netflix.