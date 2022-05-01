‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ at Netflix to Reunite Most of Original Series’ Main Cast

Most of the cast of “That ’70s Show” is coming back for “That ’90s Show” at Netflix, Variety has learned.

Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama are all set to make guest appearances in the spinoff series, once again playing their characters from the original series. The only main cast member not returning is Danny Masterson, who played Hyde, as he is preparing to stand trial on multiple sexual assault allegations.

As previously announced, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are set to star in “That ’90s Show,” reprising the roles of Red and Kitty Forman. They will be joined by new cast members Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

In the new show, it’s 1995 and Leia Forman (Haverda), daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon), is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red.

The multi-cam comedy has received a 10-episode order at Netflix. Original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner are onboard as writers and executive producers, with “That 70’s Show” alum Gregg Mettler also writing in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner. Smith and Rupp will executive produce in addition to starring. Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner of The Carsey-Werner Company, who executive produced the original show, will also executive produce the followup. “That ’70s Show” debuted on Fox in 1998, running for eight seasons and 200 episodes.

(Pictured, from left to right: Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher)

