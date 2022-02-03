‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff at Netflix Finds Eric and Donna Forman’s Daughter

There’s a new Forman in Point Place, Wisconsin. “That ’90s Show,” Netflix’s sequel series to “That ’70s Show” has cast Callie Haverda to play Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) Forman.
And they also found the group that will comprise her own group of friends.
Haverda was cast alongside Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos, all of whom will be the show’s regulars. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman from the OG Fox series.
Here’s the logline: Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon), is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty (Rupp) and the stern glare of Red (Smith). Sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll never dies, it just changes clothes.
“That ’90s Show” will also bring back original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner. Rupp and Smith will be executive producers. The multi-camera comedy comes with a 10-episode order and Gregg Mettler as showrunner. Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner will also all write and executive produce.
“That ’70s Show” ran for 200 episodes from 1998 to 2006. It kicked off the careers of several young actors, including Grace, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama and Ashton Kutcher.
Here are the teens the other actors are playing, courtesy of Netflix:
-
Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen. Life gets more interesting for Leia when she meets this Riot Grrrl. Equal parts loyalty, rebellion and heart, Gwen is a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. Love Gwen. Fear her. Follow her.
-
Callie Haverda as Leia Forman. Smart like her mom, snarky like her dad, Leia is craving adventure. She’s just not quite sure where or how to start. Until she discovers a best friend in the most unlikely of places: next door to her grandparents house in Point Place.
-
Mace Coronel as Jay. Jay is charming and flirty – at least, he tries. It doesn’t always come out right. When he’s not hanging out with his best friend Nate or working at the local video store, he’s armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set.
-
Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate. The polar opposite of his little sister, Gwen. Nate takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there’s always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend and Garth Brooks.
-
Reyn Doi as Ozzie. Everyone loves them some Ozzie. He’s insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.
-
Sam Morelos as Nikki. Nikki is focused, smart, and driven. From the outside, you could easily see her becoming a doctor or a lawyer. But inside, she has more rebellion than a frustrated debutante and her boyfriend Nate can scratch that itch.