“Thanks For Letting Me Stay Awhile” – The Hamden Journal

Saturday Night Live opened with one of the show’s most popular skits: Close Encounter, this time with departing cast member Kate McKinnon bidding adieu as Colleen Rafferty really is sent off on an alien spaceship.

At the end of the sketch, a Pentagon official informs the alien abducted trio (including Cecily Strong and Natasha Lyonne) that the aliens “have offered the U.S. government access to some of their technology if one of you agrees to go with them permanently.”

“Well, I can read the room. It’s me, right?” Raffery says. “Sure, and why not. I always kind of felt like an alien on this planet anyway.”

“Well, Earth. I love you, thanks for letting me stay awhile.”