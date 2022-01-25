Elliot Page continues to use his life experience to inspire others.

The actor and activist, who came out as trans in December 2020, recently posted a captionless photo showing off a silver chain and a subtle smile.

Fans were quick to express their appreciation of Page sharing his progress since coming out.

“I came out as a trans man recently. Thank you for living your truth. You inspire me,” one comment read, while another added, “Authentically you.”

“I CAN’T BELIEVE IT’S POSSIBLE TO CHANGE SO MUCH,” an admirer wrote. “IT’S MAGIC.”

“Looking great! I’m always excited to see new post from you,” added another.

“You look happy, which you certainly deserve to be,” one read while another commenter added, “You are amazing, thanks for inspiring us.”

Since coming out, Page has routinely used his platform to show his physical transformation. In November, he bared his abs and chest scars in a shirtless selfie. That post inspired even more appreciation from fans.

“Swoon,” responded Rumer Willis, while actress Tommy Dorfman wrote, “Brooooo.”

“You are ripped to shreds, dude,” added another commenter.

Of course, outside of sharing his transition publicly, Page continues to fight for trans rights and visibility.

Recently he joined the likes of transgender director Lilly Wachowski (The Matrix) in support of a lawsuit seeking to overturn a law in Arkansas that would limit health care for trans youth.

He also signed on as executive producer of an Italian documentary titled Nel Mio Nome (Into My Name), following the lives of four friends who are transitioning from female to male while struggling to navigate a binary world.

The film, which is based on director Nicolò Bassetti’s transgender son, is set for a 2022 Berlin Film Festival premiere.

“What stands out to me about Nel Mio Nome is the way it so artfully and intentionally presents all the different pieces that make up a person’s identity,” he told The Hollywood Reporter about the film. “It’s a meditation on trans humanity, and I’ve never seen another film like it.”

Story continues

“Knowing that Bassetti consulted closely with his trans son throughout production is so beautiful to me,” he added. “And I think that lived experience and input is clear in the film’s perspective. I’m honored to be on board and can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Page became one of the most famous trans people in the world after announcing his transition in December 2020.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he wrote on social media at the time. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

He later became the first trans man to grace the cover of Time magazine, sharing that when he came out he received “a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia.”

“Extremely influential people are spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric — every day you’re seeing our existence debated,” he said. “Transgender people are so very real. My privilege has allowed me to have resources to get through and to be where I am today, and of course I want to use that privilege and platform to help in the ways I can.”

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.