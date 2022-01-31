Thandiwe Newton blasts ‘tragic’ Sean Penn for saying men have become ‘feminised’

Thandiwe Newton has blasted Sean Penn after he claimed men in America had become “feminised”.

Taking to Twitter to address Penn’s comments which he made to The Independent, Newton called him a “jibbering fool”.

The Westworld actor mocked Penn’s views with a series of tweets: “Dude what are you saying? Like for real? You’re a jibbering fool…you used to be sexy but now you’re just tragic.”

She also wrote of the Mystic River star and two-time Oscar winner: “In front of your daughter!? That poor little mite. Thank God her Mum’s so dope. Please stop ruining the brilliance of Licorice Pizza with this nonsense.”

In an interview last week with The Independent, Penn said: ““I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminised.”

He added: “I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”

Penn had been promoting his new film Flag Day which he stars in alongside his daughter, Dylan. Penn also directs the film which has received mixed reviews.

The 61-year-old recently separated from his 30-year-old wife – Australian actor Leila George. She filed for divorce last October after just over a year of marriage.