Thailand shooting victims cremated

Reuters

Last goodbyes as Thailand marks lives of child massacre victims

Thousands of people gathered at temples in northeast Thailand on Tuesday to cremate the victims of a massacre of 36 people, among them 22 preschool children slashed to death in a rampage by a disgraced policeman that shocked the world. Crowds gathered around the normally sleepy town of Uthai Sawan to lay flowers and join queues of mourners, who paid their last respects to those slain in a three-hour gun and knife attack on Thursday that marked the worst massacre in Thailand’s recent history. Orange flames lit up the smoke-filled sky outside the Rat Samakee temple in Uthai Sawan late on Tuesday, as a line of funeral pyres for 19 of the nursery school victims was set ablaze in front of family seated behind a small gravel path.