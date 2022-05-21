Thailand’ Runner-Up Was 66 – The Hamden Journal

Clay Jordan, best known for finishing second in the CBS television reality show Survivor: Thailand, has died. Jordan died Thursday in Monroe, Louisiana, just months after the death of his wife, Linda. He was 66.

“Clay Jordan was one of a kind,” said Carol Brown, a family friend quoted in the NewsStar media outlet. “He was so full of love, he exuded love in everything he did. Clay was just a huge personality. When he entered a room, he took over the room. He made everyone feel so much better just being around him.”

Jordan owned two restaurants in Monroe, The Kettle and Jordan’s, and spent the last 15 years as a salesman in the oil and gas industry.

Jordan was the last contestant eliminated in the show’s fifth season, Survivor: Thailand. The competition was staged on the island of Ko Tarutao in Thailand. The season was filmed between June 10-July 18, 2002 and premiered on Sept. 19, 2002.