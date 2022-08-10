Thai Distributor Night Edge Pictures Launches With Horror-Heavy Slate – The Hamden Journal

Bangkok-based Night Edge Pictures, a new distributor and production outfit focused on horror and thriller titles, is launching this week with its first release, Kate Dolan’s You Are Not My Mother, which is opening in Thailand on August 11.

Headed by former T&B Media Global executive Hans Audric Estialbo in the role of chief operating officer, the company has also acquired Nocebo, directed by Lorcan Finnegan and starring Eva Green and Mark Strong, from XYZ Films.

Night Edge’s upcoming slate also includes TrustNordisk’s thriller Speak No Evil, directed by Danish filmmaker Christian Tafdrup, which won best director at this year’s Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival; as well as Moloch, from Dutch filmmaker Nico van den Brink.

You Are Not My Mother, which marks Irish filmmaker Dolan’s feature debut, played in the Midnight Madness section at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and won best film at Gerardmer Film Festival and the Discovery Award at Dublin International Film Festival, both in 2022. The psychological horror revolves around a young woman whose mother briefly goes missing only to return with a radically altered personality.

Night Edge also aims to produce two to three Thai genre films annually, starting with an as-yet-untitled thriller to be written and directed by Kongkiat Komesiri. Most recently busy with episodic series Bangkok Breaking and KinnPorsche The Series La Forte, Kongkiat has a string of hit horror and thriller films behind him, including Slice, Art Of The Devil 2, Art Of The Devil 3 and the Khun Phan films.

At its launch event in Bangkok, Night Edge said it aims to overturn the perception that ghost stories are “tired and overdone” by producing a slate of “emotionally generous” stories. “Our unique positioning in the Thai market would allow us to zone in on one of the best performing genres in Asian cinema, and what is arguably one of Thailand’s key assets in its storytelling arsenal,” said Estialbo.

The company has also signed MOUs to collaborate with a group of like-minded US and Southeast Asian companies, including US gaming company Always Imagine, Thai production outfit Benetone Films, Thai blockchain consultancy Futerio and Filipino production company Fusee, headed by Will Fredo.

In addition to Estialbo, the Night Edge team includes Naruemol Charoenyingpaisal, formerly of Thailand’s M Pictures and T&B Media Global, in the role of product and business development manager.

Estialbo was previously chief marketing and sales officer for T&B Media Global, a producer and distributor of kids and family content, owned by Thai conglomerate CP Group.