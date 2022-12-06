Textron wins U.S. Army development contract, shares surge 8%

Shares of Textron Inc.
TXT,
were trading higher in Monday’s after-hours session following the company’s announcement it was awarded the development contract for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft program.
The award is based on Bell’s V-280 Valor tiltrotor, the company said, adding “the initial contract refines the weapon system design, sustainment, digital enterprise, manufacturing, systems integration, flight-testing, and airworthiness qualification.”
Textron shares rose 7.9% in after-hours trading at $75.48 a share. The stock finished the day’s regular session with a 1.96% loss at $69.90 per share.
Year to date, the stock is down by more than 9%.