Textron wins U.S. Army development contract, shares surge 8%

Shares of Textron Inc.

TXT,

-1.96%

were trading higher in Monday’s after-hours session following the company’s announcement it was awarded the development contract for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft program.

The award is based on Bell’s V-280 Valor tiltrotor, the company said, adding “the initial contract refines the weapon system design, sustainment, digital enterprise, manufacturing, systems integration, flight-testing, and airworthiness qualification.”