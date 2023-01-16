Texas woman’s head found in shower after decapitation by husband: cops

The Texas woman who was allegedly decapitated by her husband was found in a pool of blood near the couple’s bed – and her head was located in the shower.

Anggy Diaz’s corpse was discovered Wednesday at the home near the town of Magnolia, northwest of Houston, according to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry.

Jared James Dicus, 21, confessed to murdering Diaz, also 21, whom he had only just married in October, according to cops.

According to court documents cited by Fox 26 Houston, Diaz was found on the floor with multiple stab wounds in her back and police found “what appeared to be the head of the victim to be in the shower.”

Guidry said Dicus’ father immediately called the cops when they found the victim.

“They [the parents] were addressed by the suspect [husband] and when they saw something wasn’t feeling right for them, they approached the house that they were living in, and that’s when they found what they found,” he said.

The knife used in the gruesome crime also has been recovered.

Anggy Diaz’s body was found on the floor near her bed, while her head was located in the shower, police said. FAcebook / Anggy Diaz

Diaz’s body was discovered at the couple’s house. Anggy Diaz/Facebook

Anggy Diaz and Jared Dicus were married on Oct. 21, according to the Waller County judge who performed the ceremony. Anggy Diaz/Facebook

“Everything happened on the property. And all parts and pieces were recovered and submitted for evidence,” Guidry said.

Chilling security video shows Dicus calmly walk into the Chepes meat market where his wife worked, swipe a beer and then chug it outside.

A friend of the victim last week told The Post Diaz had confided her husband was a jealous person.

“He posted a video saying, ‘She is mine,’ to social media, and it was weird because no one was questioning that….it was out of no where,” said the friend, who asked not to be identified.

Jared James Dicus, 21, is charged with murder in his wife’s gruesome killing. WCSO

The pal believes the newly-wed was also dealing with domestic violence at the hands of Dicus and police said the couple were known to them.

“There have been prior calls, disturbance-wise, but nothing to this effect, to this level of violence.” Guidry said.