Texas woman Novita Brazil killed in drive-by that ‘hit the wrong house’

Five teens have been arrested after a woman was killed at a San Antonio Airbnb that was mistakenly targeted and hit with about 100 rounds in a drive-by shooting, officials said.

Novita Brazil, 25, was working on her computer in her bedroom at Bald Mountain Drive at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when the house came under intense fire, local outlet MySA reported.

A 41-year-old woman who was an Airbnb guest at the home was wounded in the barrage and briefly hospitalized, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the suspects apparently “hit the wrong house” during the drive-by shooting.

Deputies patrolling the neighborhood heard the gunshots and observed a vehicle “fleeing the area at a high speed,” NBC News reported.

Novita Brazil, 25, was working on her computer in her bedroom when the house came under intense fire, police said.

“She was kind, selfless, funny, loving, adventurous, and had a heart of gold,” a GoFundMe fundraiser says. GoFundMe

Novita was from Indonesia, where her funeral will take place, according to the fundraiser. GoFundMe

After a brief chase, two teens — a 14- and 15-year-old — were arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The 15-year-old also was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and the 14-year-old was charged with evading arrest on foot.

“I don’t think they’re showing any remorse whatsoever,” Salazar said about the teens.

Johnny Bermea was charged with felony deadly conduct with a firearm. Bexar County Central Records

On Friday, three additional teens were arrested, including 17-year-old Johnny Bermea, who was charged with felony deadly conduct with a firearm, MySA reported.

Two other teens – a 14- and 15-year-old — were charged with deadly conduct with a firearm. The four minor teens arrested have not been identified.

The three suspects “had discharged a firearm at the time of the shooting, striking multiple residences, causing property damage,” Salazar said.

Police determined that the getaway vehicle had been stolen.

The sheriff said he believed the guns were likely stolen out of a car.

“It’s just so easy for criminals to get a hold of guns nowadays,” he said. “There are so many guns left unattended in vehicles…It’s just heartbreaking that now a young lady lost her life through no fault of her own.”

He continued: “The blatant disregard for human life displayed by these two groups turned a quiet suburban neighborhood into a war zone and led to two innocent young women being shot, with one losing her life.

“While these dangerous young suspects and guns are off the street, so much work has yet to be done,” Salazar added.

A GoFundMe fundraiser described Brazil as “the sweetest person you would ever meet.”

It said: “She was kind, selfless, funny, loving, adventurous, and had a heart of gold,” adding that she had been married for three years.

“She is from Indonesia where she will be going home to be with her family and where her funeral will take place,” the fundraiser said.