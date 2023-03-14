Texas woman Nhung Truong attacked and robbed of money

A Texas woman could spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair after a robber slammed her to the ground and stole thousands of dollars in a caught-on-camera attack last month, according to police and reports.

Nhung Truong has been unable to use one of her legs since she was assaulted by a man on Feb. 13 after withdrawing the large sum of cash from a bank, according to relatives and Houston police.

Truong, 44, was followed to a shopping center 24 miles away from the bank, where the suspect approached her and tried to make off with the money, authorities said.

She dropped some of her personal items during the struggle with the man, footage shared by Houston police shows. The thief took off with one item, before quickly returning, lifting Truong off the ground and ruthlessly slamming her into the pavement before he ran off with the money, police said.

Police believe he originally stole the wrong item he had his eyes on before he returned.

The family said about $4,300 was stolen, KRIV reported.

But even worse, Truong’s spinal cord was damaged in the attack and she is unable to use her left leg, she and her family told KHOU.

“They don’t know when my leg can walk again,” Truong said through her daughter.

“It’s not a big loss of the money,” her daughter Linh Duong told the station. “The big loss is her leg.”

Nhung Truong was followed to a shopping center when the suspect approached her and tried to make off with the money. Houston Police Department

Nhung Truong dropped her personal items during the struggle and was left on the ground with a damaged spinal cord. Houston Police Department



Advertisement

Truong is a single mother of three and came to the US from Vietnam. The victim’s mother explained her daughter has already had a tough life, losing her husband to liver cancer seven years ago, KRIV reported.

She needs constant care, including help to go to the bathroom.

Doctors reportedly said there is a 50% chance Truong will be able to walk again.

“If a miracle happens then she can walk again,” daughter Van Duong told KRIV.





Doctors reportedly said there is a 50% chance Truong will be able to walk again. GoFundMe

The money she took out of the bank was supposed to go toward a trip to Vietnam for her and her family, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her family.

The family is pleading for financial assistance for her mother’s care and everyday expenses.

No arrest has been made in the case.