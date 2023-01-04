Texas woman held hostage, sexually assaulted by Bumble date

A Texas man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a woman he met on a dating app and holding her hostage for five days in his apartment — where he tortured and sexually assaulted her before she managed to escape.

Zachary Mills, 21, allegedly picked up the victim on Christmas Eve and drove her to his apartment in Spring after the two exchanged messages on Bumble, according to court documents obtained by KHOU.

The woman told investigators that Mills became irate after she refused to have sex with him. She said that he bit her, punched her and beat her repeatedly with a screwdriver handle.

After that, Mills denied the victim food and water and allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted her “multiple times leading to serious bodily injury,” police said in a press release.

Mills allegedly punched and slapped the woman while holding her captive in his Spring, Texas apartment. Facebook / Harris County Constab

Mills was arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with kidnapping. Facebook / Harris County Constab

“The victim in this case had severe injuries to her face, orbital sockets, lower extremities; thankfully, we were able to get her to the hospital very quickly,” Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Capt. Jonathan Zitzmann told KHOU.

She was finally able to escape the apartment on Dec. 29 after Mills left for his father’s house. She received help from a good Samaritan neighbor and was taken to a local hospital for treatment for her injuries, police said.

The following day, police executed a search warrant at the apartment and arrested Mills at a gas station across the street, according to court documents.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping. Constable Mark Herman said additional charges may be filed at a later time as authorities continue to investigate.

The woman told police Mills refused to let her leave the apartment for five days. News4SA

Mills posted a $50,000 bond and is under house arrest until his next court appearance on Friday.

Mills’ attorney, Chris Denuna, told KHOU that he has “not seen anything in the allegations that make them credible.”

Officials urged dating app users to meet in a public place or in a group setting before they are comfortable meeting with the person one-on-one.