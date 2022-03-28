Texas woman faces jail time for sharing video of naked woman

A Texas woman is facing jail time on charges she shared a naked video of another woman without her consent, according to court papers.

Julissa Castillo is accused of sharing the clip — which shows the victim coming out of the shower with her nipple and buttocks exposed — with the “intent to harm” her, an indictment filed in Cameron County said.

The video, which was made public in September 2020 without the victim’s permission, clearly shows the woman’s face.

The victim shared the video with Castillo, the indictment said, though she thought it would remain private.

The document doesn’t explain how the two women know each other or where or how the video was released.

The court document said the victim was embarrassed and had her reputation hurt by the release of the video.

Castillo, 20, of Brownsville, Texas, was indicted in June 2021 and pleaded not guilty. She remains out on bond pending her trial in May. She faces up to two years behind bars, if convicted.

Castillo’s previous criminal history includes multiple arrests for assault, including three that were dismissed, reports KXAN. She’s the defendant in a second trial stemming from a 2019 assault charge.

Castillo’s attorney did not immediately return The Post’s return for comment.