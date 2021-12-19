Texas woman announces she’s pregnant with 9th baby boy

A 29-year-old Texas mom is pregnant with her ninth baby, she announced Saturday.
In a nine-minute video posted Saturday on her YouTube channel, Yalancia Rosario said in a gender reveal video she and her husband Michael Rosario, 36, are expecting a boy, adding another son to eight other male children.
“Everybody’s excited,” Rosario said as her family, all dressed in white shirts and blue jeans, cheered in as blue confetti fell from a balloon. “Are you excited for your baby brother?”
“So there you go, boy number nine for us,” she added. “What are the odds?”
Rosario — a Dallas resident and business owner — is currently the mother of eight sons, according to The Sun: Jamel, 12; Michael Jr, 9; Angelo, 8; Armani, 6; Prince, 5 ; Sincere, 3 ; Armani, 1 and a 5-month-old Gimani.
The announcement prompted celebration from followers of the Rosarios, who have 4,300 subscribers on their channel “That Rosario Life.”
“Congratulations on baby boy #9!!!” one Youtube commenter gushed. “One day #10 will be a girl but for now you have a husband and 9 boys to protect you!!”
“What an amazing blessing ! Congratulations! Praying many more blessings for you all! “How does it feel to be a mom of all boys??!! another asked.
“It’s so dope to me haha,” Rosario responded. “I feel like I need to play the lotto they are wonderful though!”
The couple is active on various social media platforms, repeatedly updating their followers on their growing family.
A video posted in June introducing their eight baby boy on TikTok, where the couple has more than 237,000 followers, racked up more than 6 million views.