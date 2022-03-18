Texas wildfire forces hundreds to evacuate homes

A rapidly expanding wildfire in Texas has destroyed “multiple homes” and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents, reports said.

The Eastland Complex fire formed Thursday after a number of other small fires converged across Eastland County, CBS DFW reported.

The blaze has already torched about 38,000 acres, tweeted AccuWeather reporter Bill Wadell.

Wadell, citing officials, added that 475 homes in Gormas are being evacuated.

In Coleman, “multiple homes were lost,” fire officials told CBS DFW.

A church and other buildings in the city of Ranger were also destroyed.

The wildfire has been able to quickly spread due to gusty winds and low humidity in the area.

Multiple shelters have opened in the area for displaced residents.

Abilene, Texas firefighters connect a refill hose to the Brush 1 fire truck Thursday, March 17, 2022. Crews worked into the night fighting the grass fire west of Abilene that threatened a mobile home park and other structures. AP