Texas Tribune Festival Partners With CBS News For Annual Event – The Hamden Journal

CBS News is partnering with the Texas Tribune Festival, the annual event that focuses on news and civic engagement.

As part of the partnership, conversations with CBS News correspondents and newsmakers at the TribFest will appear on the network platforms.

The Sept. 22-24 event takes place in Austin.

Among the events: Major Garrett in conversation with national election expert David Becker on “the big lie,” with Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith moderating (Sept. 22 at 1:30 PM CT); a live taping of Garrett’s podcast The Takeout with Major Garrett (Sept. 23 at 10 AM CT); Ed O’Keefe’s interview with former Ohio Governor John Kasich (Sept. 23 at 2:15 PM CT); and Robert Costa’s interview with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member of the January 6th Committee (Sept. 23 at 3:30 PM CT).

Garrett and Becker also will do a book signing of their book The Big Truth: Upholding Democracy in the Age of ‘The Big Lie, at 2:45 PM CT on Sept. 22. Raskin will do a signing of his book Unthinkable at 4:45 PM CT on Sept. 23.

The festival, now in its 12th year, is returning as an in-person event after two years of virtual panels and speeches. also includes an array of other speakers including Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Hillary Clinton and New York Mayor Eric Adams. Full lineup here.

Other media partners include the Austin American-Statesman, The Austin Chronicle, Austin PBS, Austin Vida, CityCast.fm, The Dallas Morning News, Financial Times, KERA, KPRC, KSAT, KVUE, ProPublica, Ricochet, Texas Standard, The 19th*, WFAA and Vox Media.