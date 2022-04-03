Texas trail ride shooting leaves one dead, multiple injured in Dallas

One person was killed and at least 10 others were injured when gunfire rang out during a trail ride and concert event in Texas early Sunday morning, according to FOX4.

The shooting occurred on the 5050 block of Cleveland Road in Dallas — forcing attendees to run for their lives. Police have yet to identify the victim of the horrifying incident.

Injured victims were being transported to multiple hospitals, according to FOX4.

No arrests have been made. The Dallas Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Twitter/@SamHdz25, FOX4

