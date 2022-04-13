Texas tornadoes tear through city, 23 injured

A series of tornados that touched down north of Austin, Texas injured 23 people and left a path of destruction in their wake on Tuesday.

One twister that tore through Bell Country around 6 p.m. traveled a total of seven miles on the ground and ripped apart homes in the rural area, leaving “not much left,” County Judge David Blackburn told KXAS-TV.

“Trees, large trees uprooted, overturned, stripped,” Blackburn told the outlet.

“Buildings really reduced to rubble in many locations. Powerlines, power poles scattered all over the place. It’s pretty devastating.”

Of the injured Texans, 12 people remained hospitalized — one critically, and 11 were treated and released or refused medical attention, the judge told the station.

No deaths were reported.

Images of a massive funnel cloud and the softball-sized hail it produced were shared to social media.

12 of the injured remain hospitalized. NBCDFW

About 900 miles away, tornado warnings were in effect in Iowa Tuesday evening.

Storm chasers captured staggering footage of a massive twister bearing down on Gilmore City around 6:20 p.m.

No injuries were immediately reported, according to The Des Moines Register.

The US saw a record amount of tornadoes reported last month, according to the National Weather Service. At least 219 cyclones were reported in March, more than double the average for the month.

Federal officials have warned that warmer temperatures connected to climate change are fueling more intense and frequent twisters across the Great Plains and Southeast.