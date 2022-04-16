Texas tornado puts Miriam Rios into critical condition

A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition after a powerful Texas twister launched her into a tree hundreds of yards from her home, according to a report.
Miriam Rios, of Saledo, was sent flying after the tornado tore through her family’s trailer park on Tuesday, KWTX reported.
The young girl, who was found unconscious and dangling from the tree, is now hospitalized in critical condition.
The tornado’s winds reached 165 mph and ripped her family’s home to shreds. Her mom, dad and baby brother were also hospitalized.
Miriam’s mother, who was pregnant, tragically miscarried.