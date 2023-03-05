Texas Tech suspends coach Mark Adams after exchange with player

Texas Tech has suspended men’s basketball coach Mark Adams for comments he made to a player.

The school announced Adams’ suspension on Sunday ahead of its game against West Virginia in the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday. Tech said Adams cited a Bible verse that included a reference to slaves serving their masters.

“On Friday, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt was made aware of an incident regarding a coaching session between Adams and a member of the men’s basketball team,” the school said in a statement. “Adams was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters. Adams immediately addressed this with the team and apologized.”

“Upon learning of the incident, Hocutt addressed this matter with Adams and issued him a written reprimand. Hocutt subsequently made the decision to suspend Adams effective immediately in order to conduct a more thorough inquiry of Adams’ interactions with his players and staff.”

Adams is in his second season at Texas Tech and the Red Raiders are 16-15 ahead of the Big 12 tournament. Tech was 27-10 in Adams’ first season in 2021-22 after taking over for Chris Beard as the Red Raiders lost to Duke in the Sweet 16.