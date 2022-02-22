New Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire is filling a staff vacancy by hiring C.J. Ah You to coach outside linebackers, FootballScoop.com reported Monday night.

Ah You will take the spot that opened when the New York Giants recently hired Tech running backs coach DeAndre Smith. The FootballScoop report, citing unnamed sources, said associate head coach and special teams coordinator Kenny Perry will add running backs coach to his duties and Josh Bookbinder will coach inside linebackers.

Ah You, 39, played defensive end at Brigham Young, Snow College and Oklahoma from 2001-06. He was the Big 12 defensive newcomer of the year in 2005 and all-Big 12 in 2006, then spent 2007-12 with the St. Louis Rams.

He has been a special-teams quality control coach at Oklahoma (2014-15), defensive line coach at Vanderbilt (2016-18), defensive line coach for the XFL’s New York Guardians (2019-20) and a defensive analyst at Southern California (2021).

Nevada had just hired him to be its defensive line coach in early January.

Ah You has several family members who played college football. He is a nephew of Junior Ah You, a Canadian Football League Hall of Famer who was a defensive end

