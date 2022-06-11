Texas teacher, student killed in Uvalde massacre remembered

Loved ones bid their final goodbyes to two more victims of the Robb Elementary School massacre – an “opinionated” but “compassionate” 10-year-old girl, and the heroic fourth-grade teacher who died shielding her students from gunfire.

Mourners gathered at the First Baptist Church in Uvalde Saturday for the funeral of Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, 10, one of the student victims of the elementary school massacre on May 24.

The fourth-grader’s family asked those in attendance to wear bright colors, because she loved them.

The 10-year-old – known to family and friends as Lexi – was “driven, athletic, intelligent and fun,” according to her obituary.

She aspired to earn a softball scholarship to St. Mary’s University, where she planned to major in math, before attending law school.

Lexi played softball and basketball, like her mother, and was an “opinionated and an impassioned debater, just like her mother,” her obituary said.

“When she knew she was right — she so often was — she stood her ground,” her mother, Kimberly Mata-Rubio, told Congress members during a gun safety hearing earlier this week. “She was firm, direct, voice unwavering.”

Both of Lexi’s parents urged Congress to pass tougher gun laws, including one that would raise the age to buy guns, like the one used by teen gunman Salvador Ramos.

“We stand for Lexi, and as her voice, we demand action,” her mother said.

Mourners and a large contingent of law enforcement officers also gathered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde Friday in memory of Eva Mireles, 44, one of two teachers killed during the teen gunman’s spree.

“We just love her, and she’s our hero,” Mireles’ friend, Angie Vera, told The San Antonio Express-News. “She’s our guardian angel. Forever in our hearts.”

Mireles’ daughter Adalynn Ruiz remembered her mom in a heartfelt Facebook post.

“Today, I laid my bestfriend to rest,” she wrote. “Mom, one day I hope I find peace in all of this. Because I will never understand why you were taken from me.”

“I never thought I would be having to lay you to rest this young. Many people have told me that they could see you in me and I couldn’t be more happier to hear that,” she wrote. “My sweet mom, I will miss you for the rest of my life. I will miss you when I’m happy, when I’m sad, when I’m angry.”

“Mom, I will see you again, but for now, watch over dad and I. I can’t wait to reunite because our family is now missing our glue. Shine bright like a diamond momma. I love you today, tomorrow, and for the rest of my life. I got it from here now.”

Mireles had a passion for CrossFit workouts, according to Carlos Gonzalez, 34, a realtor who attended the Friday service.

“She was a hell of a CrossFitter,” Gonzalez, who often worked out with Mireles at Shotgun CrossFit gym in Uvalde, told the Express-News. “She was a beast on the competition floor.”

Gonzalez said he had known Mireles for five years and met her husband several times.

“She was quiet, but I knew if I wanted to get a workout in, she was the person to be with because she was no-holds-barred,” Gonzalez said.

Mireles also enjoyed hiking and spending time with her dog, Kane, according to her obituary.

“Her smile and personality never went unnoticed as when she was around, it was never a dull moment,” the obituary said.

Relative Amber Ybarra, 34, remembered Mireles as a loving mother and wife.

“She was adventurous,” Ybarra said. “She is definitely going to be very missed.”

Mireles was buried at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, where 17 of the mass-shooting victims have been interred, according to the Express-News.

