Texas teacher fired for allegedly showing porn in class

A Texas high school teacher has been fired and faces up to a year in jail for allegedly screening porn on a projector during class, according to reports.

Kevin Welchel was watching porn on a laptop in Houston’s Klein Collins High School when it started showing on the classroom projector, seemingly by accident, the Houston Chronicle said.

“The individual was immediately removed and is no longer employed by the district,” district spokesperson Justin Elbert told the paper.

“The district does not tolerate such completely unacceptable conduct.”

In addition to losing his job, Welchel was criminally charged with “display of harmful material to a minor, ” a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000, the district told the paper.

The district promised that “all appropriate legal action will be taken to the fullest extent of the law.”

The scandal divided parents, with one mom telling Click2Houston that it was “very inappropriate” and “very, very unprofessional” — but another saying she was saddened at losing Welchel as an educator.

“He was an excellent teacher and our children loved him,” one of the moms told the station. “It’s really unfortunate that this happened.”

The fired teacher did not respond to requests for comment from either outlet.