Texas takes on UT-RGV in Gregory Gym (3pm tip, LHN)

Today, Texas takes on UT-RGV in Gregory Gym as part of the Leon Black Classic. UT-Rio Grande Valley, the artist formerly known as UT-Pan American, is a program that has struggled mightily, having not ever made an NCAA Tournament in its 50-year history in Division-1. Since 2003, they have had just one winning season, and last year, they went 8-23, giving up an average of 78.6 points per game. Their head coach, Matt Figger, went to Edinburg because of UT-RGV’s former coach, Lew Hill. Hill passed away due to COVID-19 in 2021, leaving a gaping hole in the program. They have yet to bounce back from his tragic loss, but Figger is doing what he can to build the program back from scratch. Texas comes in with the seventh-ranked defense in country, allowing just 52.5 points on the season due to their athleticism and no-middle scheme. Funneling offensive players to the sidelines and base lines is really effective against dribble-penetration offenses that try to score at the rim, which is what UT-RGV tries to do. So far this year, the Vaqueros are 4-2, with wins over: • Southwestern Adventist, 115–33 • St. Francis Illinois, 77–51 • Western Illinois, 77–76 • Northern Arizona, 91-79 They have two losses: • Kansas State, 93–59 • A&M Corpus Christi, 97–75 Here is their starting lineup:

Texas comes into this matchup fresh off of a beatdown of Northern Arizona, a game which they led 50-22 at the break but had a less-than-stellar second-half, where they shot just 1/12 from deep and had several turnovers. It was a bit concerning, but UT-RGV will not be the team that exposes these flaws like Creighton could next week.