Texas takes down Oklahoma in a thriller

No. 20 Texas got a much needed road win over arch-rival Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Both teams traded punches for the entirety of the game but the Longhorns came out with an 80-78 overtime victory.

In typical Andrew Jones fashion, he got Texas going early on against the Sooners. Jones finished with 20 points including a clutch three late in the second half to give Texas a four-point lead.

Oklahoma scored on consecutive possessions, sending the game into overtime tied at 66.

The Longhorns and Sooners went back and forth through overtime before Timmy Allen gave Texas the lead for good with this putback:

Texas came through when they needed, shooting 5-7 in overtime. Marcus Carr would add a free throw to ice the game and send Texas home as winners.

Up next for Texas is a matchup with No. 11 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Key stats:

F Timmy Allen: 20 points, four rebounds, two steals

G Andrew Jones: 20 points, seven rebounds

G Marcus Carr: 16 points, three rebounds

F Christian Bishop: 16 points, six rebounds, three assist

